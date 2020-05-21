Vijay Deverakonda- Ananya Panday to Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan: Fresh pairings to look forward to

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the Hindi film industry to a standstill and deprived the janta of a major source of entertainment. Movie buffs, however, are likely to get a big treat when things return to normal as quite a few big films are set to hit theatres in the latter part of the year. Many of these upcoming movies feature fresh pairings, which makes things more exciting. Here is a look at some new jodis that are set to thrill fans in the near future.