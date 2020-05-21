Vijay Deverakonda- Ananya Panday to Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan: Fresh pairings to look forward to

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the Hindi film industry to a standstill and deprived the janta of a major source of entertainment. Movie buffs, however, are likely to get a big treat when things return to normal as quite a few big films are set to hit theatres in the latter part of the year. Many of these upcoming movies feature fresh pairings, which makes things more exciting. Here is a look at some new jodis that are set to thrill fans in the near future.
Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday (Fighter)
Tollywood hero Vijay Deverakonda is paired opposite the Panday girl in Puri Jagannadh’s Hindi-Telugu bilingual Fighter. The film, backed by Karan Johar, is likely to be a feast for the masses.(Credit: Instagram/VijayDeverakonda)
Ishaan Khattar, Ananya Panday (Khaali Peeli)
Young hero Ishaan, who impressed fans with Dhadak, will be romancing Ananya of Pati Patni Aur Woh fame in the Ali Abbas Zafar-backed Khaali Peeli.(Credit: Instagram/IshaanKhattar)
Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet (Nikkhil Advani’s next)
Arjun, who desperately needs a hit, is paired opposite Rakul Preet in a movie produced by Nikkhil Advani. (Credit: Instagram/ArjunKapoor)
Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan (Coolie No 1)
Kedarnath actress Sara and young heart-throb Varun will be seen together in the eagerly-awaited Coolie No 1, directed by popular director David Dhawan. The film is a remake/reboot of the 1995 movie of the same name.(Credit: Instagram/VarunDhawan)
Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha (Chhalaang)
Rajkummar, widely regarded as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, will be seen in wooing the underrated Nushrat in Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang. The movie, backed by Ajay Devgn, is a black-comedy and is likely to feature an engaging storyline.(Credit: Instagram/NushratBharucha)
Prabhas, Pooja Hegde (Prabhas 20)
The Baahubali hero and Pooja are set to enthrall movie goers with their crackling chemistry in Prabhas 20, being directed simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The Maharshi actress had recently revealed that the movie features a pure and classy romantic track.(Credit: PTI photo)
Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'souza (Chehre)
The former ‘Serial Kisser’ and the television actress will be teaming up for the stylish thriller Chehre, featuring Amitabh Bachchan as the star attraction.(Credit: Instagram/KrystleD'Souza)
Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur (Jersey)
Shahid will be seen opposite Batla House actress Mrunal for the sports-drama Jersey, a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name. Their reel chemistry is likely to be an important aspect of the film.(Credit: Facebook/@ShahidKapoor)
Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey (Jayeshbhai Jordaar)
Shalini, who became a popular name in Tollywood with Arjun Reddy, is paired with Ranveer Singh in the quirky comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar that marks her Bollywood debut.(Credit: PTI file photo/Instagram/ShaliniPandey)
Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt (Sadak 2)
Adi’ and Alia are teaming up for the much-hyped Sadak 2, directed by veteran director Mahesh Bhatt. The biggie has a strong cast that includes Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. (Credit: Instagram/SanjayDutt)