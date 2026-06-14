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Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna award scholarships to 180 students in Telangana's Thummanpet

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have fulfilled the promise of promoting education in Telangana as the couple recently visited Thummanpet to offer scholarship to government school students.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 11:31 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 11:31 IST
Entertainment Newsvijay deverakondaTelanganaschoolScholarshipsTrendingRashmika Mandana

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