Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna award scholarships to 180 students in Telangana's Thummanpet

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay-devarakonda">Vijay Deverakonda</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashmika-mandana">Rashmika Mandana</a> have fulfilled the promise of promoting education in Telangana as the couple recently visited Thummanpet to offer scholarship to government school students.</p><p>The couple aim to honour the hardworking and meritorious students of government schools in Thummanpet.</p><p>Taking to X, Vijay announced the names of the 180 students who were offered scholarships.</p><p>He wrote, "We are on our way to Thummanpet. The little village where my Father was born. In February - @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours. To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana. Here is a list of the 180 kids who made their parents proud."</p>.Kriti Sanon shields Rashmika Mandanna amid chaos at 'Cocktail 2' event in Pune mall; fans call her 'protective elder sister'.<p>The actor also posted a selfie with his wife Rashmika from the car, along with the scholarship list.</p><p>While announcing the scholarships, Vijay said that it was his dream to promote education across Telangana.</p><p>"Giving you this small scholarship gift is very small. But I feel it is important for us. I want to be a part of your lives. Slowly, after my village, I want this move to happen across Telangana. This is my dream. I wanted to celebrate the discipline and focus behind it," Vijay said at the event, as quoted by Hindustan Times.</p>.Himanshu Jangra says he 'improvised' his dating story, regrets going to Pranit More's show amid Rs 370 biryani row.<p>Vijay and Rashmika had made the promise earlier this year while visiting Thummanapet, his hometown, to do the grihapravesam (house-warming ritual) and Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new home. </p><p>For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony near Udaipur, Rajasthan.</p>