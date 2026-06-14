Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna award scholarships to 180 students in Telangana's Thummanpet

We are on our way to Thummanpet.

The little village where my Father was born.



In February - @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours.



To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana.



Here is a… pic.twitter.com/wLNSr4ZZHe