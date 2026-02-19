<p>The wedding rumours surrounding <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay-deverakonda">Vijay Deverakonda</a> just moved from whispers to reality. His Hyderabad residence is currently glowing with festive lights and traditional floral decorations, marking the start of the big celebrations.</p><p>Local paparazzi Kamlesh Nand captured the first glimpses of the 'Rowdy Star’s' mansion all decked out, sending fans into a total frenzy ahead of the most anticipated celebrity wedding of 2026.</p>.<p>From secret getaways to a leaked invite that broke the internet, the <em>Geetha Govindam</em> duo has dominated every corner of the digital space. With the recent developments, the reports suggest that the couple are moving into the 'real-life fairytale' phase.</p>.Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to get married this month-end, wedding invite leaked online.<p>Earlier, visuals of tent setups and decor teams making all the arrangements at Vijay’s mansion. With the big day reportedly set for February 26, the netizens are glued to every update surrounding the couple and are eagerly waiting to hear the official update from the stars themself.</p><p>On the professional front, the 'Rowdy' star and 'Srivalli' are at the top of their game. Vijay has a string of major Telugu projects lined up, most notably the much-discussed <em>Ranabaali</em>. Rashmika is juggling her multiple pan-India lineup, including her highly anticipated collaboration with Allu Arjun in <em>AA22xA6</em>, <em>Animal Park</em>, <em>Mysaa</em>, <em>Cocktail 2</em> and more.</p>