Vijay Deverakonda gives a sneak peek into his upcoming film 'VD12'

Vijay Deverakonda has stirred up social media with a mysterious and thrilling Instagram post about his upcoming film, VD12, captioned ‘12. It’s coming.’ Transitioning from his beloved romantic roles, Vijay is set to dive into intense drama once more, echoing his breakthrough performance in Arjun Reddy.
The buzz around VD12 is building, fueled by its intriguing poster. The visuals promise a gripping story with deep emotional layers, and Vijay’s intense look suggests a powerful, dramatic, and potentially gory performance. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how Vijay will blend his signature charm with the demands of this intense genre.
Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda has consistently proven his ability to connect with audiences, and with VD12, he’s expected to win over everyone's hearts once again.
Under the direction of Gowtam Tinnanuri, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Jersey, #VD12 will see Vijay in the role of a spy. The period drama’s tagline, ‘I don't know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed,’ hints at the story’s essence. The announcement poster released last year presents a silhouette of a policeman against a fiery scene.
Published 19 September 2024, 13:50 IST