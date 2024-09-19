Vijay Deverakonda gives a sneak peek into his upcoming film 'VD12'

Vijay Deverakonda has stirred up social media with a mysterious and thrilling Instagram post about his upcoming film, VD12, captioned ‘12. It’s coming.’ Transitioning from his beloved romantic roles, Vijay is set to dive into intense drama once more, echoing his breakthrough performance in Arjun Reddy.

The buzz around VD12 is building, fueled by its intriguing poster. The visuals promise a gripping story with deep emotional layers, and Vijay’s intense look suggests a powerful, dramatic, and potentially gory performance. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how Vijay will blend his signature charm with the demands of this intense genre.