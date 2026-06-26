Vijay Deverakonda's team slams fabricated reports of 'luxury demands' on 'Ranabaali' set

<p>Vijay Deverakonda’s team has fiercely shut down social media rumours regarding his behaviour. They clarified that recent online reports claiming the Rowdy star made excessive or over-the-top demands on the sets of his next movie, <em>Ranabaali</em>, are completely fabricated.</p><p>Issuing a strong statement, VD’s team completely dismissed the viral social media reports claiming the star made unreasonable, high-maintenance demands on the sets of his upcoming period action epic.</p><p>The controversy erupted after a series of screenshots began circulating heavily on X. The fabricated visuals look like official articles from prominent entertainment portals like 123Telugu, carrying sensational headlines claiming that Vijay Deverakonda had demanded "5 to 6 vanity caravans and 40 to 50 personal assistants" on the film's set.</p>.'Sardar 2' release date announced: Karthi starrer to lock horns with Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali'.<p>The fake reports went so far as to allege that the film's prominent production house, Mythri Movie Makers, had grown so frustrated by the financial strain that they approached the Producers Council to file an official complaint.</p><p>Wasting no time, the actor’s team reacted to these viral claims, debunking rumours, and they said the viral screenshots are completely photoshopped counterfeits. In an official statement, Vijay Deverakonda’s team warned fans and media houses against falling for a coordinated smear campaign.</p><p>"<em>Beware of a targeted misinformation campaign by certain individuals on X/Twitter aimed at maligning Vijay Deverakonda. Fake screenshots, falsely made to look like they originated from news portals and apps, are being circulated claiming that Vijay Deverakonda has demanded 5–6 caravans for #Ranabaali. These claims are completely baseless. Please do not believe or spread such rumours</em>," read the statement.</p>.'Your love is our strength': Vijay & Rashmika express gratitude to Rayalaseema after 'Ranabaali' schedule wrap.<p>The entertainment portal whose branding was identity theft in the hoax, also quickly issued a public clarification. The portal confirmed it had never published any such report and threatened strict legal action against the individuals responsible for cloning their layout to engineer fake news.</p><p>Furthermore, industry insiders and sources close to Mythri Movie Makers confirmed that Vijay Deverakonda remains an absolute "producer-friendly professional", completely dedicated to the project without any such lavish entourage dependencies.</p>.VD14 titled Ranabaali: Vijay-Rashmika's film exposes the brutality of British Rule in 19th-Century India.<p>The intense, malicious spotlight on <em>Ranabaali</em> comes at a time when anticipation for the film is sky-high. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan (who previously directed Deverakonda in <em>Taxiwaala</em>), the movie is a gritty, high-budget historical drama set in the 1870s against the backdrop of British colonial exploitation in the Rayalaseema region.</p><p>With post-production moving at a rapid pace and a theatrical release is locked in for September 11, 2026.</p>