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Vijay Deverakonda's team slams fabricated reports of 'luxury demands' on 'Ranabaali' set

In an official statement, Vijay Deverakonda’s team warned fans and media houses against falling for a coordinated smear campaign.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 11:24 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 11:24 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemavijay deverakondaRashmika MandannaTrendingFilmyzilla

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