<p>Vijay's historic election win has brought a political storm in Tamil Nadu. The actor-turned-politician took oath as the Chief Minister on May 10, after days of political chaos.</p><p>Ever since then, his politics debut and stint as the CM has been garnering much attention and receiving a lot of praise. </p><p>Now, Ram Charan is the latest celebrity to hail Joseph Vijay's landslide win.</p><p>At a pre-release event for <em>Peddi</em>, Ram had showered praises on the CM.</p><p>In a video going viral from the event, Ram was heard saying that he's very proud of Vijay.</p><p>"I want to congratulate Tamil Nadu CM. Honourable CM Joseph Vijay garu left behind peak career and stardom to serve the people. From being someone in the film industry, I'm very, very proud and I congratulate both the people of Tamil Nadu and Vijay sir," Ram said.</p>.Vijay, Trisha visit Ajith Kumar as 'Good Bad Ugly' actor mourns loss of his mother.<p>Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam created a political whirlwind in Tamil Nadu after it emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections disrupting decades of bipolar politics.</p><p>On May 10, after days of political chaos, the actor-turned-politician was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by his close friends from the industry, including Trisha, and thousands of supporters.</p><p>Since his stint as the CM, Vijay has appointed a diverse cabinet and has also addressed rising security issues in the state. However, some of his decisions were met with criticism from the opposition.</p>.DH Interview | Ram Charan complemented me on how I approached the role in 'Mirzapur', says Divyenndu.<p>Meanwhile, Ram is busy promoting his upcoming sports action drama <em>Peddi.</em></p><p>Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, Boman Irani, Ravi Kishan and Satya, among others.</p><p>The film is set for a theatrical release on June 4.</p>