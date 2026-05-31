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'Vijay left peak career and stardom to serve people': Ram Charan hails Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, says he's 'very proud'

Ram Charan has recently congratulated Joseph Vijay for a landslide win in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 06:20 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 06:20 IST
Entertainment Newsram charanVijayTrendingJoseph VijayFilmyzilla

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