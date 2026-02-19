<p>A town in Karnataka’s mountainous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/malnad">Malnad</a> region witnesses a series of murders. The brutality stuns everyone. The deaths follow the same pattern — severe torture before the fatal blow.</p><p>A seasoned pathologist, tasked with the postmortems, suggests the killer is a psychopath. Inspector Seetharam (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay-raghavendra">Vijay Raghavendra</a>) is drawn into a relentless investigation, each time he believes he’s unmasked the murderer, another victim turns up, deepening the mystery.</p><p>But who is the killer? Will Seetharam find him? Deviprasad Shetty builds a poignant narrative to answer these questions.</p><p>‘Second Case of Seetharam’ does not paint the protagonist as a super cop. He is human, makes mistakes, and even gets beaten up by the bad guys. And Raghavendra plays true to his character and delivers a compelling performance.</p>.'Nuremberg' movie review: Stirring drama of first war crimes trial.<p>One can see an organic growth in Shetty’s work as he has progressed from great plots with weak narratives to a crime drama with a touching story. He again reminds you how the life stories of villains are far more interesting than those of heroes. The novelist Mary Shelley stated that monsters emerge not from emptiness or darkness or of their own accord, but from the circumstances and wounds inflicted on them. And they show us what could happen to us if the world were to turn its back on us. Shetty’s antagonist is shaped by such circumstances. He makes us root for him without justifying his crimes.</p><p>It is also intriguing how the entire drama is built around the world of classical <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/music">music</a>. When a girl goes seeking art and music, she is creating a personal space for growth and self discovery. And historically, men have intruded on spaces women build for themselves. In that way, the director offers a subtle yet powerful commentary on gender and power dynamics within families and societies. And how the barbed wires look like the strings of a veena!</p>