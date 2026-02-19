Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Vijay Raghavendra shines in poignant crime drama

A town in Karnataka’s Malnad region is terrorised by a series of gruesome murders, each marked by a chilling pattern of torture, drawing Inspector Seetharam into a tense hunt for a psychopath.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 12:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Second Case of Seetharam
2026120 minutes
3.5/5
Director:Deviprasad Shetty
Cast:Vijay Raghavendra, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Usha Bhandari
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 12:53 IST
CrimeMovie ReviewMalnad regionVijay Raghavendraaction thrillerentertainment news.

Follow us on :

Follow Us