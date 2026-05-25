<p>Actor Vijay Sethupathi has a few requests for his <em>Master</em> co-star and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Joseph Vijay.</p><p>Vijay Sethupathi recently attended the audio launch event of Pandiraj’s upcoming film <em>Parimala & Co,</em> starring Jayaram and Urvashi.</p><p>At the event, referring to Kamal Haasan's request of a state-owned OTT platform, Vijay Sethupathi requested the actor-turned-politician to launch an OTT platform.</p><p>"I have an important request for the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay sir. As Kamal sir asked, it would be very good if the Tamil Nadu government started an OTT soon. OTT was such a booming market; it rose and then fell, I don’t know why. It’s creating a lot of confusion in business terms. So, it would be great if you could channel it a little bit," Sethupathi said.</p>.'Don't belittle Rajmohan': Krishna asks Vishal to give Egmore MLA a 'chance' after CM Vijay appoints him to film ministry.<p>The <em>Vikram Vedha</em> actor further requested CM Vijay to increase the theatre ticket prices in the state to meet the rising production costs.</p><p>"Secondly, theatre ticket prices have not been rising for many years. The price of everything else has gone up. So, it would be good if theatre ticket prices were to be increased. I think you should consider it a little. I’ve been thinking about this for a while now. The cost of production has gone up, but the ticket rate has remained the same for years. It’s very difficult, even though they’re managing by selling digital rights," he said.</p><p>Earlier this month, Kamal Haasan has also submitted a memorandum to Vijay with six demands for the Tamil film industry. The demands included a state-owned OTT platform, dedicated anti piracy enforcement team and an eight-week OTT release window, among others.</p>.'The common factor': Trisha celebrates being 'the lucky charm' for Vijay, Ajith and Suriya's biggest hits.<p>Ever since Vijay has been sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, several people from the film fraternity have been urging him for implementing changes.</p><p>On May 17, Vishal questioned Vijay's decision of allocating the film portfolio to Rajmohan and had also made three requests to him.</p><p>Taking to X, Vishal stated that he was "disheartened" by the decision because he believes Vijay himself would have been the best person to take care of the ministry, given his decades long association with cinema. Vishal further highlighted the Tamil cinema's situation and said that the "industry is actually bleeding".</p><p>Just a few days after Vishal's comments, actor Krishna has come out in Vijay's support. </p><p>Taking to X, Krishna asked Vishal not to belittle Rajmohan's capabilities without knowing him.</p><p>He further asked Vishal to give Rajmohan a chance before drawing conclusions.</p>