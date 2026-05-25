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Vijay Sethupathi requests CM Vijay to launch OTT platform, increase ticket prices

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has a few requests for his Master co-star and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 12:44 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 12:44 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil CinemaVijay SethupathiTrendingmasterJoseph VijayFilmyzilla

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