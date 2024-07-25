Vijay Sethupathi's ‘Maharaja’ to be remade in Hindi with Aamir Khan in the lead role

‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film Maharaja emerged as one of the biggest hits in Tamil Nadu and became one of the special films in VJS career. Since its release, the movie has captivated audiences and critics alike, and earned over 100 crores in less than three weeks, sending positive vibes across Tamil Nadu.

The film has been collecting impressive numbers since its opening day and continues to do well even in single theatres across Tamil Nadu. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, this Tamil-language action thriller proved its mettle not just at the box office but on the OTT platform with its amazing performance.

The movie instantly became everyone’s favorite after its OTT release. While specific data for Maharaja isn’t available, reports suggest that the movie topped the charts and was well-received by viewers.

Jointly produced by The Route, Think Studios, and Passion Studios, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the titular role along with Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Sachana Namidass, Manikandan, and Bharathiraja.