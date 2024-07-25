Vijay Sethupathi's ‘Maharaja’ to be remade in Hindi with Aamir Khan in the lead role

‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film Maharaja emerged as one of the biggest hits in Tamil Nadu and became one of the special films in VJS career. Since its release, the movie has captivated audiences and critics alike, and earned over 100 crores in less than three weeks, sending positive vibes across Tamil Nadu.
The film has been collecting impressive numbers since its opening day and continues to do well even in single theatres across Tamil Nadu. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, this Tamil-language action thriller proved its mettle not just at the box office but on the OTT platform with its amazing performance.
The movie instantly became everyone’s favorite after its OTT release. While specific data for Maharaja isn’t available, reports suggest that the movie topped the charts and was well-received by viewers.
Jointly produced by The Route, Think Studios, and Passion Studios, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the titular role along with Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Sachana Namidass, Manikandan, and Bharathiraja.
Thanks to its success, Maharaja became a hot topic in the film industry, with many seeking to acquire its remake rights. The widespread positive response has greatly impressed the cast, crew, and makers.
Now, DH has learned that the movie is set to charm audiences again, this time with a Hindi Bollywood remake. The Hindi remake rights have been secured by Aamir Khan’s production house, Aamir Khan Productions. It is believed that Aamir will add his unique twist to this Kollywood thrillermaking it yet another compelling film under his kitty.
While details about the project are still in the early stages, it's been touted that Aamir Khan will not only produce but also play VJS role. Aamir Khan, a fan of Vijay Sethupathi and closely follows his works. Not many know that Vijay Sethupathi was approached by Aamir for Lal Singh Chaddha but he couldn’t be part of it due to date issues and later made his big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.
On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently busy with Sitaare Zameen Par, where he will be seen alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is centered around Down Syndrome.
Published 25 July 2024, 12:46 IST