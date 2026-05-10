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Vijay-starrer ‘Jana Nayagan’ to release this month? Here's what producer Venkat Narayana said

The producer, who has collaborated with Vijay on what is being described as the actor's final film before his full-time transition into politics, praised his commitment.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 13:54 IST
EntertainmentTamil NaduCBFCPrakash RajVijayBobby Deol

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