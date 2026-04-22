<p>Seems like there is a new lady in Vijay Varma’s life. The Matka King star, who parted ways with Tamannaah Bhatia last year, was recently spotted enjoying an intimate dinner with a mystery woman. While fans are still buzzing over his latest performance, this sighting has everyone wondering if the actor has finally found love again.</p><p>The identity of the woman has been confirmed as Aaliyah Qureishi, the actor-singer best known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan’s <em>Jawan</em>. Aaliyah was also seen in the Netflix film <em>Nadaaniyan</em>, which starred Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles. </p><p>Vijay was papped exiting an eatery with Aaliyah last evening in Mumbai. While they did not interact with the papparazzi, they also didn’t try to avoid them.</p>.<p>The "single era" of Vijay Varma seems to be over, much to the delight of his fans. After a period of attending high-profile events alone following his high-profile split from Tamannaah Bhatia, his recent dinner date with Aaliyah Qureishi signals a fresh start. Their appearance has instantly sparked dating rumours, with fans speculating about a possible new romance. </p><p>The duo looked comfortable in each other’s company. This sighting is particularly notable as it comes nearly a year after Vijay’s breakup started making headlines.</p><p>While Varma hasn't commented on the dating buzz yet, the pairing of the "King of OTT" and the talented singer-actor has already sent social media into a frenzy.</p>