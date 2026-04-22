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Vijay Varma seen with 'mystery woman' after split from Tamannaah Bhatia

While fans are still buzzing over his latest performance, this sighting has everyone wondering if the actor has finally found love again.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 12:49 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingVijay VarmaFilmyzilla

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