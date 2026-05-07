<p>After an impressive response to <em>Matka King</em>, Amazon Prime Video has renewed the series for another season.</p><p>Starring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=vijay%20varma">Vijay Varma</a>, the series is set in the rapidly evolving 1960s Bombay tracing the rise of Brij Bhatti (Vijay Varma), a cotton trader who revolutionses gambling by creating the 'Matka' betting system.</p><p>The new season was announced by Amazon Prime Video in an Instagram post by releasing new poster.</p><p>The post features Vijay as Brij Bhatti, holding a stack of cards that read Season 2.</p><p>While not much is revealed about the new season, given the success of the first one, it seems the second season, too, will prove to be a hit. And as the Season 1 ending teased, the game of matka is not ending anytime soon.</p>.Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika's legal drama 'System' sets release date.<p>The first season is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat and Gulshan Grover in key roles, along with Vijay playing the lead.</p><p>The cast also includes Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethiya, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia and Simran Ashwini.</p><p>Created and written by Abhay Koranne, the show was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani and Ashish Aryan under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat and SMR Entertainment. Nagraj Popatrao Manjule also served as creator, writer and director for the series.</p><p>Season 1 was hailed for its nuance and intensity, while carefully blending real-life history into an engaging period drama. Vijay's character in the series was described as a career-defining role, with audiences and critics, alike, praising it.</p><p>Apart from his role as Brij, Vijay's performances in Ranveer Singh-starrer <em>Gully Boy</em> as Moeen (2019) and Alia Bhatt-starrer <em>Darlings</em> as Hamza Shaikh (2022) were also met with critical reviews. </p>