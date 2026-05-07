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Vijay Varma's 'Matka King' renewed for Season 2

Amazon Prime Video announced Season 2 of 'Matka King' by releasing a new poster featuring Vijay Varma as Brij Bhatti.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 12:11 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 12:11 IST
Entertainment NewsAmazon Prime VideoTrendingOTT ReleasewebseriesVijay VarmaFilmyzilla

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