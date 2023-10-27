Vijay Varma to make Tamil debut in Sudha Kongara's film 'Purananooru'

Vijay Varma is one of the names buzzing in the cinema circuit, thanks to his performance in projects like Darling, Gully Boy, Jaane Jaan, Dahaad and others. The actor has managed to find a niche for himself in Bollywood in a very brief period, but now the star is planning to move beyond Bollywood and experiment with various scripts.

Vijay Varma is making his Tamil Cinema debut with Suriya 43. The makers took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the official announcement. They wrote the movie was “Rustic. Powerful. Strong."

The movie helmed by Sudha Kongara, has an impressive cast including Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Fahadh and others.