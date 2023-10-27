Vijay Varma to make Tamil debut in Sudha Kongara's film 'Purananooru'

Vijay Varma is one of the names buzzing in the cinema circuit, thanks to his performance in projects like Darling, Gully Boy, Jaane Jaan, Dahaad and others. The actor has managed to find a niche for himself in Bollywood in a very brief period, but now the star is planning to move beyond Bollywood and experiment with various scripts.
Vijay Varma is making his Tamil Cinema debut with Suriya 43. The makers took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the official announcement. They wrote the movie was “Rustic. Powerful. Strong."
The movie helmed by Sudha Kongara, has an impressive cast including Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Fahadh and others.
There were rumors that Vijay Varma would be playing the antagonist in the film. Suriya is reuniting with Sudha Kongara for Suriya 43 after Soorarai Pottru, which won big at the National Awards.
As per sources, Suriya is playing the role of a college student in the movie. The movie titled Purananooru (the first part of the name is still under wraps) is bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika, under their home banner 2D Entertainment. The music will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, and this marks his 100th film.