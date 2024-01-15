JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Vijay’s new poster from ‘The Greatest of All Time’ unveiled on Pongal

In the poster, Vijay, along with Prabhu Deva, Prasanth and Ajmal, are seen wielding a gun against a war zone background.
Last Updated 15 January 2024, 08:55 IST

Follow Us

Thalapathy Vijay on Pongal treated his fans by releasing a new poster of his upcoming Tamil movie, The Greatest of All Time.

The project marks a reunion between Vijay and producers AGS Entertainment after the 2019 blockbuster Bigil.

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the movie also features Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Leela and Mohan in crucial roles.

In the poster, Vijay, along with Prabhu Deva, Prasanth and Ajmal, are seen wielding a gun against the backdrop of a war zone.

Director Venkat Prabhu also shared the poster on his social media handle and extended his best wishes for Pongal 2024.

The movie is said to be primiraly based on the Hollywood movie Gemini Man starring Will Smith.

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in LEO, which released in October, and emerged as a box-office success.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 January 2024, 08:55 IST)
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsPongalThalapathy VijayTrending

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT