Vijay’s new poster from ‘The Greatest of All Time’ unveiled on Pongal

Thalapathy Vijay on Pongal treated his fans by releasing a new poster of his upcoming Tamil movie, The Greatest of All Time.
The project marks a reunion between Vijay and producers AGS Entertainment after the 2019 blockbuster Bigil.
Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the movie also features Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Leela and Mohan in crucial roles.
In the poster, Vijay, along with Prabhu Deva, Prasanth and Ajmal, are seen wielding a gun against the backdrop of a war zone.
Director Venkat Prabhu also shared the poster on his social media handle and extended his best wishes for Pongal 2024.
The movie is said to be primiraly based on the Hollywood movie Gemini Man starring Will Smith.
Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in LEO, which released in October, and emerged as a box-office success.