Vijay’s new poster from ‘The Greatest of All Time’ unveiled on Pongal

Thalapathy Vijay on Pongal treated his fans by releasing a new poster of his upcoming Tamil movie, The Greatest of All Time.

The project marks a reunion between Vijay and producers AGS Entertainment after the 2019 blockbuster Bigil.

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the movie also features Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Leela and Mohan in crucial roles.