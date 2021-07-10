'Vikram': 5 things to know about Kamal Haasan's new movie

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Saturday unveiled the first look poster of his latest movie Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, much to the delight of his die-hard fans. In it, he is seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil. who garnered attention with his work in Tamil films such as Velaikkaran and Super Deluxe. Here is all you need to know about the biggie.



What's it about?

Vikram's storyline is still under wraps but its teaser, which was released some time ago, suggests that the flick is a thriller with mass elements. Moreover, the fim may feature a 'food scene' along the lines of the one seen in Kanagaraj's Diwali release Kaithi. There is also the distinct possibility of Vikram featuring a strong message as Hassan, the star of films such as Saagar and Hey Ram, has always been synonymous with 'intelligent' cinema.

FaFa and VJS in strong roles?

Fahadh reportedly plays the role of a corrupt cop, who helps criminals escape, and is likely to have intense scenes with Haasan. Kanagaraj had previously extracted a solid performance from VJS in Master, starring 'Thalapathy' Vijay and Malavika Mohanan. It remains to be seen whether the two are able to deliver the goods in Vikram.

In safe hands

Stunt directors Anbu-Arivu were recently roped in to work on Vikram's action sequences. The duo garnered attention with their work on the Sandalwood film KGF, starring Yash. The Prashanth Neel-helmed blockbuster hit the right notes with the massy action blocks proving to be a highlight. Given their track record, one can expect them to come up with equally engaging scenes for Vikram.



When does it begin shoot?



The film was to go on the floors some time ago but that did not happen due to the pandemic and Haasan's political plans. With things slowly returning to 'normal', it is only a matter of time before the shoot begins.

A gamechanger for 'Ulaga Nayagan'?



Haasan is going through a difficult phase on the work front, Vishwaroopam 2 (Vishwaroop 2 in Hindi), his last major release, failed to live up to the expectations. He suffered another setback when Indian 2 faced production blues before being put on hold due to Covid-19 restrictions. The perception is Vikram may help him regain his lost mojo as Kanagaraj, who delivered consecutive hits with Kaithi and Master, is considered to be a bankable filmmaker.