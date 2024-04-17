Vikram announces 'Veera Dheera Sooran', new movie on his birthday!

The announcement coinciding with the Vikram’s special day, has sparked widespread speculation and anticipation regarding the nature and scope of the upcoming project.

While details surrounding the film remain scarce, the teaser hints it will be a crime drama. The movie stars SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in crucial roles.

With Vikram’s unparalleled charisma and penchant for acting perfection, expectations are running high for this cinematic masterpiece that promises to captivate audiences and critics alike.

As the curtains rise on this new chapter in Vikram’s illustrious career, all eyes are on the horizon, eagerly awaiting the unveiling of what promises to be a cinematic extravaganza unlike any other.