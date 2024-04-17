Vikram announces 'Veera Dheera Sooran', new movie on his birthday!

In a thrilling revelation that has set the Tamil cinema industry abuzz with excitement, ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram unveiled his next project on his 57th birthday. The actor announced his next film titled, Veera Dheera Sooran (Part 2), sending waves of anticipation among fans and followers.
Helmed by SU Arun Kumar, the movie is produced by Riya Shibu under HR Pictures banner and the music will be composed by GV Prakash. Vikram, whose birthday was marked by an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans worldwide, received an added surprise as the makers took to social media platforms to share the exciting news.
The announcement coinciding with the Vikram’s special day, has sparked widespread speculation and anticipation regarding the nature and scope of the upcoming project.
While details surrounding the film remain scarce, the teaser hints it will be a crime drama. The movie stars SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in crucial roles.
With Vikram’s unparalleled charisma and penchant for acting perfection, expectations are running high for this cinematic masterpiece that promises to captivate audiences and critics alike.
As the curtains rise on this new chapter in Vikram’s illustrious career, all eyes are on the horizon, eagerly awaiting the unveiling of what promises to be a cinematic extravaganza unlike any other.
(Published 17 April 2024, 13:53 IST)