entertainment

Vikram starrer 'Thangalaan' to now release in April

Reportedly set against the backdrop of early 19th century mining, the film was previously scheduled to hit the screens on January 26.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 08:07 IST

Chennai: Pa Ranjith's film Thangalaan, starring Vikram, will be released globally in cinemas in April, the makers have announced.

Thangalaan is backed by K E Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green production house.

"History awaits to be written in blood and gold. #ThangalaanFromApril2024 #HappyPongal #HappyMakarSankranti," the banner said in an X post on Monday.

Thangalaan also stars Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone in pivotal roles.

GV Prakash is scoring the music for the film, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

(Published 16 January 2024, 08:07 IST)
