Homeentertainment

Vikram's 'Thangalaan' release date announced with a new poster on Pongal

Studio Green announces the release period of the film headlined by Chiyaan Vikram.
Last Updated 15 January 2024, 14:57 IST

Pan-Indian films from several industries are making waves across the country. In the recent past, we have seen many biggies in pan-Indian cinema mirroring the industry with their high volume of content, and continuing the chain, leading producer KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green Production House is bringing an important and real-life story based on the lives of KGF people.

The ambitious project Thangalaan is a  period drama that features one of the biggest names in Indian cinema, Chiyaan Vikram and is visioned by the marvellous storyteller Pa Ranjith.

Since the teaser release, the film has been a hot topic among the masses, and recently, on the occasion of Pongal, the makers have increased the excitement of the masses by announcing the release period of the much-awaited film.

Taking to the social media, the makers wrote,
"History awaits to be written in blood and gold

#ThangalaanFromApril2024

#HappyPongal #HappyMakarSankranti" (sic)

(Published 15 January 2024, 14:57 IST)
