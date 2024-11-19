Vikrant Massey meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath; Fans react to viral pics

<p>Actor Vikrant Massey, who is highly praised for <em>The Sabarmati Report</em>, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence in Lucknow. UP CM Yogi shared a picture from their meeting on social media and wrote; "आज लखनऊ स्थित सरकारी आवास पर फिल्म अभिनेता श्री विक्रांत मैसी ने शिष्टाचार भेंट की।" (sic)</p><p>Several users took to the comments section and reacted to their meet and the post have been flooded.</p>.<p>Released on 15th November, the movie continues to garner good reviews from across the nation. The movie has left a strong impression on audiences, shedding light on a crucial chapter in India’s history and uncovering untold truths.</p><p>Adding to its achievements, the movie has been officially made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. </p><p>Following <em>12th Fail</em>, Vikrant Massey’s <em>The Sabarmati Report</em> is yet another impactful movie gaining nationwide attention. The movie has earned appreciation not only from audiences but also from politicians. Influential figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have praised the movie, while Vikrant’s portrayal of a journalist has also appreciated by many.</p><p>With unanimous love pouring in for the film, <em>The Sabarmati Report</em> shows a promising Monday growth on footfalls. The film opened with a collection of ₹1.69 crore on Friday, followed by ₹2.62 crore on Saturday (Day 2), ₹3.74 crore on Sunday (Day 3) and ₹1.45 Cr on Monday, (Day 4). </p><p>Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, <em>The Sabarmati Report</em> starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film is now released in theatres.</p>