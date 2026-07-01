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Vikrant Massey turns producer for Netflix’s 'Musafir Cafe'; teaser out

The movie tracks three strangers played by Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana who find themselves on a collision course that will redefine their futures forever.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 09:11 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsNetflix IndiaTrendingVikrant Masseyfilm producerFilmyzilla

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