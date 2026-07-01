Vikrant Massey turns producer for Netflix’s 'Musafir Cafe'; teaser out

<p>National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey is the latest celebrity to enter the world of film production. The <em>12th Fail</em> actor has launched his own production house, Homemade Stories.</p><p>In a double dose of exciting news for his fans, Vikrant’s debut production, <em>Musafir Cafe</em>, is officially heading for an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ott-release">OTT release</a>. Netflix India officially unveiled the teaser for the much-awaited romantic drama, confirming a global streaming debut on July 24, 2026.</p>.<p>With the launch of Homemade Stories, he becomes a producer with a mission to deliver content-driven, deeply relatable and culturally rooted narratives. The banner's flagship project, <em>Musafir Cafe</em>, brings a major collaboration to life, co-produced by the popular storytelling platform Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT).</p><p>Adapted from the popular Hindi novel of the same name by acclaimed author Divya Prakash Dubey, <em>Musafir Cafe</em> is an eight-episode romantic drama. The series is created and penned by Sharanya Rajgopal, with National Award-winner Ruchir Arun taking the director's chair.</p>.Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey: A look back at his most memorable films.Vikrant Massey turns producer with 'Musafir Cafe'.I just wanted to get a good picture to hang at home: Vikrant Massey on winning National Award.<p>Set against the backdrop of Bhopal and Mussoorie, this drama tackles the chaotic nature of love, timing and serendipity. The movie tracks three strangers played by Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana who find themselves on a collision course that will redefine their futures forever.</p><p>The newly released <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/netflix">Netflix</a> teaser promises a deeply moving, soulful slice-of-life drama that perfectly complements the cozy, introspective mood of the monsoon season.</p><p>With this, Vikrant Massey continues to prove why he is a dynamic force in showbiz. Following <em>Musafir Cafe</em>, Vikrant's upcoming projects as an actor feature Rajkumar Hirani’s <em>Pritam & Pedro</em>, along with a highly anticipated biopic, <em>White</em>, based on the life of Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.</p>