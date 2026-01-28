<p>Reality TV shows have played a crucial role and have become the ultimate turning point for many, and a few have seen their lives change as drastically as their appearances. Social Media Influencer Malli Mallamma is one such example. At 58, Malli entered the <em>Bigg Boss 12</em> Kannada show and impressed everyone with her raw and real nature. She became a standout participant of the <em>Bigg Boss Kannada</em>.</p><p>Hailing from the Yadgiri district of North Karnataka, Malli became the audience favourite due to her unique and distinctive way of speaking, which won everyone's hearts and made her a household name.</p><p>Although Gilli Nata took home the <em>Bigg Boss 12 Kannada trophy</em>, it is Malli Mallamma who emerged as the audience’s favourite. Her signature charm and unique way of talking made the 58-year-old an overnight sensation. Despite missing out on the title, Malli continues to grab headlines as a wave of new career opportunities comes her way.</p>.Bigg Boss 12 Kannada: Gilli Nata wins title, Rakshita Shetty emerges as runner-up.<p>Fresh off her reality TV appearance, Mallamma has now bagged a big-screen project. Malli is all set to make her debut in the Kannada Film Industry with the Kannada feature film <em>Vinasha Kale</em>. With the Mahurat ceremony held just yesterday, production is already in full swing, and Mallamma is all set to play a crucial role in the movie. Mallama is currently learning acting for her role, and the audience is eager to see what magic she brings to the big screen.</p>