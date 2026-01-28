Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Vinasha Kale': BB12 Kannada’s viral sensation Malli Mallamma begins her showbiz journey

Fresh off her reality TV appearance, Mallamma has now bagged a big-screen project. Malli is all set to make her debut in the Kannada Film Industry with the Kannada feature film Vinasha Kale.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 10:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 10:51 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada Film IndustryTrendingBigg Boss KannadaKannada movieKFIFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us