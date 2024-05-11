Vinay Shukla's 'While We Watched' and Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' win Peabody Awards; here's how to watch them

Indian documentary films have often eclipsed star-studded films released by 'popular' Hindi and regional film centres when it comes to getting international awards and recognition at global film festivals. Continuing the tradition, on Thursday, Vinay Shukla-directed While We Watched and, All That Breathes, a film by Shaunak Sen, won George Foster Peabody Awards in the 'Documentary' category.

Titled Namaskar Main Ravish Kumar in Hindi, the docudrama While We Watched documents senior journalist Ravish Kumar's resolution to stay true to his profession while the contemporary mainstream media faced allegations of 'being biased'. (Kumar, at the time was the senior executive editor at NDTV.)

After the announcement of the award, Shukla, in an Instagram post, dedicated the award to Jess Search who was one of the executive producers of the film. Search passed away in 2023.