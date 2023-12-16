Vintage cinema back to life in 4K

At a press conference about film restoration at 54th IFFI, filmmaker Ketan Anand shared that many film negatives have been lost. With the advent of the digital era, many laboratories were shut. “My negatives were ruined because they shut the machines including dehumidifiers and air conditioners. If the negatives are not kept in AC, they deteriorate. Luckily we digitised many films. So, my films are on a hard disk, not on film anymore,” he said. There was no government support back then so when the production houses shut down, the money was also gone. Many labs threw the material because of lack of payment, says Vaibhav Anand, actor and producer who now runs Navketan Films.