Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Viral Pics | Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations begin; Janhvi, Khushi and Arjun attend the festivities

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor's daughter and actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Rohan Thakkar.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 06:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/Maheep Kapoor</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/Maheep Kapoor

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/Maheep Kapoor</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/Maheep Kapoor

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 06:36 IST
Entertainment NewsweddingbollywoodTrendingCelebrityFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us