Viral Pics | Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations begin; Janhvi, Khushi and Arjun attend the festivities

<p>Filmmaker Boney Kapoor's daughter and actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Rohan Thakkar.</p><p>The pre-wedding festivities have already started and from the looks of it, the celebration looks to be a grand one.</p><p>Anshula's aunt Maheep Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor have shared the glimpses of the pre-wedding event.</p>.<p>Taking to Instagram, Maheep shared a carousel of images from the 'mata ki chowki' event held to kick off the wedding celebration.</p><p>The pictures give a glimpse into the joyous family wedding as everyone is seen smiling from ear to ear against a beautifully decorated backdrop.</p><p>Maheep captioned the pictures, "Shaadi begins #JaiMataDi #Anshula&Rohan."</p>.'My qaum are all Indians': Javed Akhtar hits back at Islamophobic troll, reiterates he's an atheist.<p>Anshula's siblings Arjun, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/janhvi-kapoor">Janhvi</a>, Khushi and cousins Shanaya and Jahan Kapoor are all in attendance for the special occasion.</p><p>Dressed in vibrant wedding outfits, the family is extruding happy vibes.</p>.<p>Taking to Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor also shared a carousel of pictures and captioned it with a simple, "we love you."</p>.<p>Anshula Kapoor, who is an influencer, entrepreneur and a body positivity advocate, recently appeared as an Innocent in Amazon Prime Video's <em>The Traitors India, </em>which was hosted by Karan Johar.</p><p>Despite coming from an affluent Bollywood family, Anshula has repeatedly reinforced body positivity through raw and unfiltered pictures on Instagram. She actively advocates for self-love, mental health awareness, and inclusive fashion, inspiring her followers to embrace their natural bodies and challenge conventional beauty standards.</p>