<p>It’s amazing to see how the 'Virosh' tag, created by fans of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay-deverakonda">Vijay Deverakonda</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashmika-mandanna">Rashmika Mandanna</a>, is evolving into such a massive brand. After their wedding, Vijay and Rashmika have seen their joint market value rise exponentially, with their combined reach and marketability pushing them into a league of their own.</p><p>With an impressive record of delivering blockbusters in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films, both Rashmika and Vijay have built a niche fandom and have carved their own successful paths.</p><p>Beyond the box office, the couple have formed strong brand identities and significant fortunes, establishing themselves as rising stars to industry icons. As the couple becomes one of the powerful celebrity duos in showbiz, here we take a look at their net worth.</p>.'Virosh' Wedding | Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are now officially married.<p>Rashmika Mandanna is proving what it means to be a true pan-Indian superstar. Her recent filmography has generated over Rs 3,000 crores in revenue, placing her in a rare bracket of box office magnets. Beyond the big screen, she’s a favourite for global brands like Swarovski and Onitsuka Tiger and has even stepped into the entrepreneurial world with her own fragrance line, Dear Diary. Rashmika Mandanna’s net worth as of 2026 is reported at Rs 66 crore.</p><p>From her roots in Coorg to becoming a “national crush”, Rashmika has built a life that mirrors her hard work. She now proudly owns multiple homes with luxe properties in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Goa. Her taste for the finer things extends to her garage as well, where she keeps a versatile fleet including a Range Rover Sport, a Mercedes-Benz C-Class, an Audi and others. Being recognized by Forbes India as a '30 Under 30' trailblazer was just a formal nod to what her fans already knew, a true pan-Indian sensation.</p><p>Vijay Deverakonda’s network is just as robust as his on-screen persona. With a net worth ranging between Rs 65 and Rs 70 crore, Vijay is much more than just a performer. He’s also a businessman and ‘sportpreneur’, earning substantial income from his fashion label, Rowdy, and is also heavily invested in the volleyball team Hyderabad Black Hawks and impressive real estate investments across the Telugu states.</p><p>While Rashmika takes home Rs 4-6 crore per film, Vijay gets a significant pay of Rs 12-15 crore per movie. Together, their combined net worth is estimated to be a little over Rs 130 crore. Together, they not only continue to be one of the most talked-about couples but also rank among the wealthiest and most influential young stars in the showbiz industry.</p>