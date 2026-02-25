Virosh Wedding | Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Atlee to Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal: The high-profile guest list for Vijay-Rashmika’s Big Day

Udaipur airport is absolutely buzzing right now as the South film industry’s biggest stars touch down for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding. While many celebrities have already joined the festivities, the city is still bracing for more high-profile arrivals. From confirmed guests like Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Rahul Ravindran to rumoured arrivals by Allu Arjun and Vicky Kaushal, the guest list for this 'intimate yet starry' wedding is looking incredible.