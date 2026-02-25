<p>The beloved <em>Geetha Govindam</em> duo, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rashmika%20Mandanna">Rashmika Mandanna</a> and Vijay Deverakonda, are all set to seal their relationship in a dreamy ceremony in Udaipur on February 26.</p><p>Amid the wedding buzz, <em>DH</em> has exclusively learned that the couple will have two wedding ceremonies. </p><p>Vijay and Rashmika will pay tribute to their respective roots by hosting two distinct traditional weddings. The couple will first formalize their wedding through Telugu rituals, followed by a Kodava wedding to honour Rashmika’s Coorgi heritage. </p>.'The wedding of Virosh': Bride Rashmika Mandanna & groom Vijay Deverakonda reach wedding venue in Udaipur .<p>The ceremony is described as intended to be private and intimate, with only close family and friends in attendance.</p><p>The #Virosh celebrations kicked off on February 23 with a perfect mix of relaxation and rivalry. </p><p>Guests started the day unwinding by the pool with volleyball, and the next day saw the 'Virosh Premier League', a spirited face-off between Team Vijay and Team Rashmika, followed by a series of interactive games that marked the beginning of the most anticipated wedding of 2026.</p><p>Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding ceremony will take place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur.</p><p>On Sunday, Vijay and Rashmika officially announced their wedding. Taking to their respective social media accounts, the couple wrote, "Our dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH'. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love."</p><p>After their wedding, the couple will host a gala reception for their family and friends from the showbiz industry on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad.</p>