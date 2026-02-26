<p>One of South India’s power couples, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay-deverakonda">Vijay Deverakonda</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashmika-mandanna">Rashmika Mandanna</a>, have finally tied the knot in a lush wedding resort in Udaipur. The couple celebrated their big day surrounded by their family members and close friends. The <em>Geeta Govindam</em> actors will soon make it official by sharing their dreamy wedding pictures online.</p><p>According to an insider speaking to <em>DH</em>, Vijay and Rashmika's wedding took place this morning at 10:10 am, as per Telugu traditions. "After keeping their romance under wraps for so long, seeing their journey culminate in marriage was a true spectacle. They deserve all the health and happiness in the world."</p>.Rashmika & Vijay Wedding: Bridesmaids to set a new trend with coordinated 'Virosh' motifs.<p>The wedding festivities kicked off with a grand reception for the groom’s side. Following the customs, Rashmika’s family formally welcomed Vijay and his family by presenting them with traditional offerings, including coconuts, betel leaves, fresh fruits, sweets, and the auspicious turmeric-kumkum."</p><p>Rashmika's bridal trousseau was a beautiful blend of tradition and luxury. The specially curated muhurtham ensemble was specially selected to honour the significance of her wedding rituals, said the source.</p><p>While the world waits for the first official wedding photos, Virosh's morning wedding was a celebration of "Old World" charm, as it reportedly followed a “primal” theme, inspired by how marriages were celebrated decades ago, with simple traditions, rooted rituals, and an old-world charm being beautifully recreated.</p><p>The celebrations will continue into the evening with a second ceremony, where the couple will exchange vows in a traditional Coorgi wedding. This dual-ceremony approach by Vijay and Rashmika is to honour their diverse roots and merge into a single, unified celebration.</p>