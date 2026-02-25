<p>The wedding celebrations of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially begun with Haldi preparations taking centre stage. The <em>Geeta Govindam</em> couple gave their fans a glimpse of the intimate Haldi setup in their latest Instagram stories, and the visuals gel perfectly with the tradition and their personal charm.</p><p>The frame reveals a beautifully styled Haldi venue set outdoors. A circular space is carpeted with delicate pink rose petals. Also seen are small wooden stools placed for the bride and groom during the ritual. Baskets filled with bright yellow and orange marigold petals surround the area, giving the festive and auspicious touch to the ambience. The backdrop features lush floral arrangements in warm hues, creating a serene garden-like atmosphere.</p>.<p>In another story, Vijay shared a close-up of personalised floral name placards. One flower-shaped card reads “Rushie” —nickname for Rashmika — while the other reads “Vijay.” Placed among fresh lilies, roses and marigolds, the decor detail adds an intimate, romantic element to the traditional ceremony.</p>.<p>After playful pre-wedding events like the ‘Virosh Premier League’ cricket match, the festivities now transition into sacred rituals. With its golden marigolds, rose-petal carpet and heartfelt personal touches, the Haldi setup signals the beginning of one of the most cherished wedding ceremonies.</p><p>The celebrations continue to offer 'Virosh' fans the carefully curated glimpses of joy, tradition and togetherness as the couple’s big day approaches.</p>