Virosh Wedding: Wedding festivities officially begin with Haldi ceremony

The Geeta Govindam couple gave their fans a glimpse of the intimate Haldi setup in their latest Instagram stories, and the visuals gel perfectly with the tradition and their personal charm.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 12:31 IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda

ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment Newsvijay deverakondaRashmika MandannaTrendingFilmyzilla

