Virtual concerts are a rising trend

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour last year became popular among the fans of the singer across the world. Swift hasn’t performed in India so far. So the Eras Tour Concert film gave an opportunity to many fans to be a part of the show. Jhalak Puri, a fan of Swift who attended the show said, “I loved it. Being there felt like I was at the actual concert.” Jhalak who even made friends at the theatre said, “Just like any other concert, even a virtual concert can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It can be seen as a better alternative and consumes less effort, time and money.” She looks forward to attending more such concerts.