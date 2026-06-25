Vishal Bhardwaj among 6 Indians invited to Oscar voting panel by The Academy

<p>The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on June 24 that it has invited 529 people to join the Oscars voting body.</p><p>Interestingly, filmmaker and composer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vishal-bhardwaj">Vishal Bhardwaj</a>, along with six other Indians including costume designer Eka Lakhani, casting director Dilip Shankar, editor Deepa Bhatia and multiple National Award-winning editor A Sreekar Prasad, are invited to be a part of the voting body which is majorly dominated by artists from the United States.</p><p>Last year, three Indians were among the list of invitees including Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and filmmaker Payal Kapadia.</p>.Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy with husband Raj Nidimoru, reveals she's going on maternity break.<p>If all 529 invitees accept membership, the Academy's total will rise to 11,319, including 10,338 voting members.</p><p><em>One Battle After Another</em> nominee Teyana Taylor, Josh O'Connor, Jenna Ortega, Jacob Elordi, Simu Liu, and filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie and <em>Weapons</em> director Zach Cregger are among the members invited.</p><p>The inclusion of artists from across the globe highlights the Academy's efforts to broaden international representation, bring together diversity and recognise artists' contribution to the global cinema industry.</p><p>The 99th Academy Awards will be held on March 14, 2027, at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, with Conan O'Brien returning as host for the third consecutive year.</p>