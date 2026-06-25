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Vishal Bhardwaj among 6 Indians invited to Oscar voting panel by The Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on June 24 that it has invited 529 people to join the Oscars voting body.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 07:11 IST
Entertainment NewsOscarsAcademy AwardsVishal BhardwajTrendingFilmyzilla

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