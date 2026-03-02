Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Vishnu Manchu and family caught in Dubai travel chaos after Iran attacks, Sister Lakshmi pens emotional prayer

The 'Kannappa' actor was in the city when the drone and missile strikes began, and with borders and flights affected by the Iran-Israel conflict, they are currently unable to head back home.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 06:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 06:41 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaDubaiTrendingLakshmi ManchuVishnu ManchuFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us