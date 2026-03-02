<p>The sudden escalation in the West Asia has turned Dubai’s busy travel hub into a standstill, leaving many grounded and unable to leave, including some of India’s biggest entertainment stars. What was meant to be a stay in their 'second home' has turned into a waiting game for several actors in Dubai. </p><p>Following reports of Sonal Chauhan and Ajith Kumar being caught in the travel chaos, it’s now confirmed that Vishnu Manchu and his family are also stranded. The <em>Kannappa</em> actor was in the city when the drone and missile strikes began, and with borders and flights affected by the Iran-Israel conflict, they are currently unable to head back home.</p>.Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar 'stuck' in Dubai amid escalating Israel-Iran conflict.<p>The news was officially confirmed by Vishnu’s sister, actress Lakshmi Manchu, through a heartfelt post on social media. Expressing her deep concern, she wrote, 'Praying for Vishnu and his beautiful family to stay safe and protected in Dubai during these difficult times. When it’s your own, it hits differently. Holding you all close in my heart. May God’s grace surround you. Only love shall prevail.'</p>.<p>Reports suggest that the actor is in Dubai for a quick getaway and got stuck due to the war. On Saturday evening, he took to his Instagram stories and shared a video showing what appeared to be missiles visible from outside his residence. Loud interception sounds could also be heard in the background as he looked towards his young child, who appeared frightened by the noise.</p>.Sonal Chauhan appeals to PM Modi after getting stranded in Dubai.<p>Along with the video, he described the entire experience, explaining how the "missiles" and loud sounds shook their home. The actor also wrote that he hopes no child would ever hear the sound of war. "In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof," he wrote.</p><p>As of now (March 2), the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has been targeted by a major series of missile and drone attacks attributed to Iran, causing casualties, damage and significant disruption to travel. This escalation follows the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and subsequent joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran.</p>