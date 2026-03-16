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‘Vulgar, regressive’: Netizens slam song from Dhruva Sarja’s ‘KD:The Devil’

Movie buffs on social media are calling out the song for its obscene and tasteless lyrics, written by Prem.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 12:33 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 12:33 IST
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