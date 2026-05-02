<p>Interest for Mudassar Aziz’s <em>Pati Patni Aur Woh Do</em> is gaining momentum. Thanks to the catchy tracks like "<em>Roop Di Rani</em>" and "<em>Dil Waale Chor</em>", audiences are already vibing with the film’s energy after the teaser launch. With the craze continuously growing, there is significant buzz that a major plot twist is kept under wraps.</p><p>With the buzz reaching new heights for the film, actress Wamiqa Gabbi opened up about sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana under Mudassar Aziz’s direction. By describing the high-energy set life, she’s given audiences even more reason to look forward to the trio's creative synergy.</p>.<p>Talking about the similarities between the actor-director duo, Wamiqa said, “It was my first time working with both of them. I think similarities would be that they both are really grounded and chill as people, very easy to work with, and good vibes only, and when you have good vibes on set, you are always able to give your best, and I think that’s what both of them did for me because for me the most important people on set are my director and my co-actor, and I’m glad I got to work with both of them.”</p><p>“And I think the drama that Mudassar sir has in him, which he brings out in his film, is amazing. The comedy that he carries with him, he translates into his scripts beautifully, so, yeah. And Ayushman, I think he’s also from Chandigarh, I’m also from Chandigarh. There was this instant ease that was there from day one,” she added.</p>.'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana trapped between Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet in this chaotic comedy.<p>Alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, the film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles.</p>.<p><em>Pati Patni Aur Woh Do</em> strikes a balance between domestic humour and chaotic misunderstandings, offering a light-hearted take on modern romance. With the movie gaining interest among the audience, the makers are perfectly making the most of it and further raising the anticipation just in time for the trailer reveal.</p><p>Presented by Gulshan Kumar, B R Chopra, and T-Series, <em>Pati Patni Aur Woh Do</em> is a joint production from T-Series Films and B R Studios. Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by the powerhouse team of Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, this emotional joyride is officially slated for a theatrical release on May 15, 2026.</p>