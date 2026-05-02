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Wamiqa Gabbi opens up about working with Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' strikes a balance between domestic humour and chaotic misunderstandings, offering a light-hearted take on modern romance.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 09:01 IST
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