Want to visit, learn about India's music scene: ‘On Becoming A God’ star Beth Ditto

Singer-turned-actor Beth Ditto, who has delivered an impressive performance in On Becoming a God series, is keen to visit India and learn about the country's music culture. The We Could Run singer says she remains unperturbed by trolls on social media as she understands that they don't know her. She also spells out her baby steps into acting and how Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man fame) helped her pull off a noteworthy performance in On Becoming a God series.

Edited excerpts from an interview to DH

What encouraged you to do a comedy show?

I feel that I am practically a clown in real-life and comedy is my favourite thing. I am comfortable doing comedy. In a way, this was a natural step for me.

How was the experience of working with Kirsten Dunst?

She is a nice person to work with and comes across a helpful. I come from a music background and am new to acting. She was very patient with me (which made things easier). In a way, I was lucky to have her around while working on On Becoming A God.

How different an experience is singing when compared to acting?

Acting and singing are quite different. As a singer, you need to write the lyrics and take all the decisions on your own. On the other hand, acting is easier as the material is already there and everything is readymade. So, based on my experience, I feel acting in a show is easier when compared to making music/singing.

How did the music bug bite you?

My family was associated with music so the interest was there. I formed a band with my friends at the age of 18 and we performed in the UK to a good response and that was that. It is a really simple story.

How similar are you to the character played by you in the music video We Could Run?

I am pretty much like the character/person you see in the song. I have always tried to get out of my shell and be who I am.

Are you familiar with the music scene in India?

I have never been to India but want to visit the country and learn more about its music scene.

How do you cope with trolling on social media?

We must remember that it is a virtual world at the end of the day. They (trolls) do not know you and you do not know them. In fact, most of the time, they have nothing to do with you.