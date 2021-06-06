Want 'Tumbbad 2' to have an explosive script: Actor Sohum Shah

Actor Sohum Shah says he has a few ideas in mind for Tumbbad 2, but the project will go on the floors only after he comes up with an explosive script that offers 'something new'.

"It is definitely happening and I have a few ideas in mind. The film will, however, begin only when we are able to lock the script. I want the story to be absolutely dhamaakedaar and explore something new," he told DH in an exclusive interview.

Tumbbad was a horror drama set in 20th century Maharashtra, which revolved around the hunt for a hidden treasure. It was directed by Rahi Anil Barve and marked his Bollywood debut. Anand Gandhi, who garnered attention with his critically-acclaimed film Ship of Theseus, served as its creative director, while Adesh Prasad was credited as the co-director.

The film released in theatres in 2018 and emerged as a hit due to positive word-of-mouth reviews. It was dubbed and released in Telugu and Tamil, which helped it emerge as a pan-India brand. Anita Date-Kelkar, Jyoti Malshe, Rudra Son and Ronjini Chakraborty played key roles in the film.



The buzz is that Tumbbad 2 might emerge as a bigger hit than the prequel, if the execution is up to the mark.

Shah, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and was last seen in the web series Maharani, a political drama set in the 90s. It revolves around what happens when the Chief Minister of Bihar, played by the Bard of Blood actor, hands over the reins to his 'illiterate' wife, essayed by Huma Qureshi.

"Maharani had a detailed script and gave me the opportunity to essay a larger-than-life character. I was attracted to Bhima's swag and dialogue-baazi," added Shah.

The series premiered on SonyLiv last week, receiving mixed to negative reviews. The cast included Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar and Mollywood actor Kani Kusruti.