'War 2' baddie Jr NTR bonds with Ranbir, Alia, Hrithik and Karan Johar over dinner

Jr NTR, who is in Mumbai shooting for YRF's spy universe 'War 2', caught the spotlight as he bonded over dinner with Bollywood actors. 'War 2' baddie enjoyed a meal with 'RRR' co-actor Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji. Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi and Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad also joined the team for dinner. The visuals captured by paparazzi of the event are buzzing across social media platforms.