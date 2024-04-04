Warner Bros set to bring 'Matrix 5' helmed by filmmaker Drew Goddard

Former co-director-writer Lana Wachowski is serving as an executive producer. The plot details are still under wraps and it is still not clear whether the original cast will return, reported Deadline.

"Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honouring what Lana and Lilly began over 25-years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters," said Jesse Ehrman, the president of production at Warners Bros in a statement.