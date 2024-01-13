'Warning 2' Trailer: Gippy Grewal's edgy thriller gets you hooked

After weaving a thrilling narrative of suspense, revenge and edgy action in 2021, the team behind the 'Warning' franchise has dropped a taut and gritty trailer of the sequel on Saturday.
The trailer reveals why Warning 2 is being so eagerly awaited by fans and gives a peek into another riveting tale of revenge and retribution. The trailer gives a sneak peak into enticing action sequences with comedy sequences in the mix adding to the entertainment quotient of the film.
We have received an overwhelming response so far and we are hoping that the same amount of love and appreciation will be extended to the film when it releases.said Gippy Grewal
"It is an extremely exciting moment for me and for everyone involved in the making of 'Warning 2' to unveil its trailer finally," Grewal said.
The film is co-produced by Saregama India’s Yoodlee films & Humble Motion Pictures.
Directed by Amar Hundal, the explosive sequel is all set to release on February 2, 2024. It stars Gippy Grewal, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Rahul Dev, Jasmin Bhasin and Raghveer Boli in key roles.