'Warning 2' Trailer: Gippy Grewal's edgy thriller gets you hooked

After weaving a thrilling narrative of suspense, revenge and edgy action in 2021, the team behind the 'Warning' franchise has dropped a taut and gritty trailer of the sequel on Saturday.

The trailer reveals why Warning 2 is being so eagerly awaited by fans and gives a peek into another riveting tale of revenge and retribution. The trailer gives a sneak peak into enticing action sequences with comedy sequences in the mix adding to the entertainment quotient of the film.