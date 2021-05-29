Was a bit scared initially: Pragya Jaiswal on working with Balakrishna in 'Akhanda'

Actor Pragya Jaiswal says that she was a bit scared about working with Balakrishna in the Telugu movie Akhanda as the 'Nata Simha' is one of the biggest stars in the industry.

"I was a bit scared initially about working with Balakrishna as I had never really acted with someone of his stature. He is just so senior to me," she told DH in an exclusive interview.

The Kanche star added that she enjoyed collaborating with the Nandamuri hero as he is a thorough professional with a strong work ethic.

"It was a delightful experience. He is a thorough professional and an encouraging co-star. Balakrishna was always punctual on the sets. He is passionate about cinema and virtually transforms into a different person while giving a shot," said the star.

Akhanda is being directed by noted filmmaker Boyapati Srinu, who is known for his 'massy' films, and marks his second collaboration with Pragya. She had previously played a supporting role in his 2017 release Jaya Janaki Nayaka, which featured Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Rakul Preet as the lead pair.

"Boyapati pays a great deal of attention to every single detail while working on a scene or a film in general," she said

Akhanda is Boyapati's third film with Balakrishna. The two first teamed up for the 2005 release Simha, which set the box office on fire. It was an actioner and starred Nayanthara and Sneha Ullal as the leading ladies. Their second film Legend hit the screens in 2014, emerging as a blockbuster. It featured the popular 'history repeats' dialogue as well as a captivating elevation scene.



"This is a blockbuster combination. It was not difficult to say yes to the film," said Pragya.

Akhanda was slated to hit the screens on May 28 but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new date is likely to be announced once things return to normal.

Pragya, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will reportedly be seen opposite Bollywood star Salman Khan in Antim: The Final Truth.