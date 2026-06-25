'Was simply fatigued, please don't worry': Alka Yagnik reacts to viral wheelchair video that left fans concerned

<p>Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik has reacted to the viral video in which she was seen sitting on a wheelchair.</p><p>Yagnik was conferred with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/padma-bhushan">Padma Bhushan</a> by President Droupadi Murmu on June 23 at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.</p><p>In a viral video from the event, Yagnik was seen visibly weak as she received assistance while walking up to the stage.</p><p>After the Padma Awards ceremony, Yagnik opened up about her "difficult health" in a heartfelt post on Instagram.</p><p>In the note, she wrote that she is finding her way back after difficult health as she thanked fans and the government for awarding him with the prestigious honour.</p><p>Now, a day after she addressed her health in the note, another video has left the fans worried.</p>.'Finding my way back': Alka Yagnik shares update on 'difficult health' battle after receiving Padma Bhushan.<p>In the video, the 60-year-old singer is seen sitting in a wheel chair while being assisted by an assistant.</p><p>The video went quickly viral as fans started worrying about her health.</p><p>A fan asked, "What happened with her ?"</p><p>Another said, "This is sad, hope she recovers soon."</p><p>A third commented, "That’s no age to be in the wheelchair. Very heartbreaking."</p><p>A fourth wrote, "It was really sad to see her this way.. one of the sweetest noble souls having to face such a condition.. Prayers for her speedy recovery.."</p><p>A few others hoped for her speedy recovery and comeback.</p><p>"May the melody queen , the honey-voiced singer make a comeback soon, I hope she finds her way back sooner than later," a fan said.</p>.Satish Shah posthumously conferred Padma Shri, cousin accepts honour.<p><strong>Alka Yagnik's reaction</strong></p><p>While the video left many worried and led to a lot of speculation, Yagnik has addressed the video and clarified that she simply requested for a wheelchair because she was tired after the ceremony.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, Yagnik wrote, "Thank you for your love, concern and countless good wishes. I have seen the concern surrounding a video from the ceremony and would like to assure everyone that I am well and progressing positively in my recovery. After a long and memorable day at the Padma facilitation, I was simply fatigued and requested a wheelchair while leaving."</p>.<p>She went on to assure fans that she is feeling better and recovering well.</p><p>"Please do not worry. I am feeling much better and remain deeply grateful for the prayers and support that continue to strengthen me," she added.</p><p>She continued, "My heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble President of India, the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for this tremendous honour."</p><p>"Let us celebrate this joyous occasion together. With gratitude and love, Alka Yagnik," she concluded.</p><p>The post came as a sigh of relief for her fans who were left worried after watching the video.</p>