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'Was simply fatigued, please don't worry': Alka Yagnik reacts to viral wheelchair video that left fans concerned

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik has reacted to the viral video in which she was seen sitting on a wheelchair appearing visibly weak.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:44 IST
Entertainment NewshealthPadma BhushansingerTrendingFilmyzilla

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