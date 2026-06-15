'Was torture for me': Orry slams Dhruv Rathee, claims latter once tricked him into watching his video

<p>Content creator and influencer Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, has once again launched a scathing attack on Youtuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee, reigniting their longstanding feud.</p><p>Orry once again reaffirmed his previous remarks and called Dhruv "anti-national", as per a report by Hindustan Times.</p><p>Orry made the scathing attack on Dhruv during an appearance on the KK Create podcast.</p><p>While revealing why he doesn't like Dhruv, Orry said, "I don’t like him, and I don’t like him because he used me as a thumbnail on his video, so I got tricked into watching his video, and I was there for two seconds. You used me as clickbait and tricked me into watching a 20-minute video, which is not even about me. That was torture for me."</p>.'Kumkum Bhagya' fame actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide.<p>Orry went on to add that Dhruv only makes videos on the topics that fit his narrative. </p><p>"I feel he covers topics very conveniently when it fits his narrative. I don't know what his topics are exactly because I don't follow everything, but he'll say something weird that doesn't make sense, and when he should be covering something, he just won't cover it. I just don't like the guy. Either you look bad, or your AI looks cheap," Orry said.</p><p>Orry and Dhruv's feud began last year when Dhruv released a video titled 'The FAKE Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities' on YouTube.</p><p>In the video, Dhruv had claimed that Janhvi Kapoor has undergone several cosmetic procedures.</p><p>Orry, who is close to Janhvi, defended her in the comments section of the video.</p><p>"She probably doesn’t even know who he is," Orry wrote.</p><p>While calling him anti-national, Orry also accused him of making such videos for attention.</p><p>Dhruv has come under the radar several times given the controversial nature of his videos.</p>