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'Was torture for me': Orry slams Dhruv Rathee, claims latter once tricked him into watching his video

Content creator and influencer Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, has once again launched a scathing attack on Youtuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee, reigniting their longstanding feud.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 11:44 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 11:44 IST
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