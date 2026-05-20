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Watch: After 'jaldi the late', Ravi Kishan's 'home from work' gaffe leaves internet in splits

In a recent video that is going viral and has become a meme-worthy material, Ravi gave the internet another gem of a tongue-twister: home from work.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 09:39 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 09:39 IST
Entertainment NewsmemesTrendingravi kishan

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