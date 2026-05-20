Watch: After 'jaldi the late', Ravi Kishan's 'home from work' gaffe leaves internet in splits

<p>'Jaldi...the late'. There are high chances that one must have stumbled upon this iconic dialogue by<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ravi%20kishan"> Ravi Kishan </a>that had dominated the meme-verse.</p><p>The dialogue lead to a laugh riot. And while people were still recovering from it, Ravi is back with, as the internet calls it, banger.</p><p>In a recent video that is going viral and has become a meme-worthy material, Ravi gave the internet another gem of a tongue-twister: home from work.</p><p>Ravi is heard reiterating what Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised recently, in a video which appears to be from a media interaction.</p><p>He is heard re-emphasising on buying less gold, and using public transportation.</p><p>Ravi said, "…<em>awaam ko kaha hai kripya ek saal gold na khareedein, videsh ki yatra na karein, petrol diesel ka istemaal na karein, gaadiyaan avoid karein, Metro ka istemaal karein, e-rickshaw apne aap ko bach ke… home from work is very important. Dobaara voh samay aayega ki ghar se aapka kaam office chal sakta hai, toh aap baahar na niklein… aapka saara kharch vahin ruk jaata hai… home from work, again, bahot important hai</em>."</p><p>(Told the public please don't buy gold for a year, don't travel abroad, cut down on the usage of petrol and diesel, avoid using cars and use the Metro instead… home from work is very important. That time will come again when your office work will be done from home, so don't go outside… your expenses will automatically come down… home from work is very important)</p>.'Still in shock': Bhopal dowry case victim Twisha Sharma's co-actor Swetaa Varma doubts suicide angle.<p>As soon as the video went viral, fans were reminded of 'Jaldi The Late' and what unfolded was pure chaos and a lot of laughter.</p><p>The video turned into a meme fest which was nothing less than a knee-slapper.</p><p>One user wrote on Instagram, "After the grand success of jaldi the late we have home from work," while another said, "Tongue of slip!."</p><p>Another user commented, "He is a parliament of member", while a different comment read, "Another banger by Ravi Kishan."</p><p>Another hilarious comment read, "Banger so nice he said it twice!!"</p>.Jr NTR blasts security team for misbehaving with fans at birthday gathering.<p>Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ravi Kishan was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's <em>Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 </em>and<em> Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run.</em></p><p>The politician-actor will be next seen in Netflix's dark comedy <em>Maa Behen</em> featuring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga. The film is set to release on June 4.</p>