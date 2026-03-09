<p>A video of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bollywood">Bollywood</a> duo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-bachchan">Abhishek Bachchan</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aishwarya-rai-bachchan">Aishwarya Rai Bachchan</a> dancing at a wedding surprisingly emerged over the weekend, and fans were delighted. </p><p>In the visuals, the Bollywood couple were seen performing to the popular track <em>Salaam E Ishq</em> alongside the wedding guests. The video has gone viral online, with fans of Abhi and Ash widely circulating it on social media.</p><p>The couple's coordinated style also becomes the talking point at the wedding. While Aishwarya looked elegant in a dark blue designer ensemble, Abhishek looked sophisticated in a blue-and-white traditional look. </p>.<p>This clip is said to be from the wedding of Adani-Diwanji and showcases Nita Ambani grooving with the celebrity couple. It’s a significant moment for fans, given how seldom the two are seen dancing together in public lately.</p><p>The rare, candid clip emerged over the weekend and continues to gain traction, buzzing on all the social media platforms. Aishwarya and Abhishek have been making quite the style statement lately. </p><p>Just days before their viral dance, they attended the wedding of Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun and Saaniya Chandhok.</p>.<p>Aishwarya stunned in a heavily embellished light blue ensemble, perfectly complemented by Abhishek’s sharp black-and-white traditional attire. </p><p>For the last few years, the couple have frequently found themselves at the center of media speculation regarding their marriage. Reports of a potential separation often dominated the headlines. </p><p>However, the pair has quietly dismissed these claims through their joint getaways and public appearances together.</p><p>On the professional front, the couple remains busy with major ventures. Abhishek is currently filming for the highly anticipated project <em>King</em> alongside Shah Rukh Khan. </p><p>Meanwhile, Aishwarya, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s 2023 magnum opus <em>Ponniyin Selvan</em>, is reportedly gearing up for a big comeback. Rumours suggest she will soon announce a lineup of new projects, including a high-budget OTT series.</p>