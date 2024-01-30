Watch: Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui gets rousing welcome in Mumbai

Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui has dominated discussions on social media for the past couple of days. Munawar was adjudged as the winner of the reality show on his 32nd birthday. He took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a Hyundai Venue car.
He beat actor Abhishek Kumar to lift the trophy. As promised, Munawar Faruqui visited Mumbai’s Dongri with the BB17 trophy to thank his fans for all the support.
Munawar arrived with his convoy and received an arousing welcome from the residents of Dongri.
Visuals showed Munawar surrounded by a sea of fans. The visuals from his Dongir visit are going viral on social media and have attracted several reactions from the netizens.
Hundreds of Munawar supporters were seen trying to click selfie, kiss his hands and chant his name as he showed the Bigg Boss 17 trophy to the gathered supporters.
"BAITHA HU TOP PAR HAQ SE, FIR BHI HUMBLE HU," (sic), a netizen wrote.
Another netizen wrote: K.G.F in reality Munawar as Rocky in real life. (sic)
The social media is flooded with appreciation posts and netizens congratulated him on his win amid a tight competition.
Munawar came to the limelight in 2021 when he was put behind bars for his alleged remarks on Hindu deities during a stand-up show.
In 2022, he participated and won the reality TV show, Lock Upp season 1 which was hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut.