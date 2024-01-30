Watch: Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui gets rousing welcome in Mumbai

Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui has dominated discussions on social media for the past couple of days. Munawar was adjudged as the winner of the reality show on his 32nd birthday. He took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a Hyundai Venue car.

He beat actor Abhishek Kumar to lift the trophy. As promised, Munawar Faruqui visited Mumbai’s Dongri with the BB17 trophy to thank his fans for all the support.

Munawar arrived with his convoy and received an arousing welcome from the residents of Dongri.