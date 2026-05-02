<p>New Delhi: Punjabi singer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diljit%20dosanjh">Diljit Dosanjh</a> went down on his knees to perform for a specially abled fan at his Aura World Tour concert in Calgary, Canada.</p>.<p>Dosanjh shared a video of his performance on Instagram on Friday. It featured the singer bringing one of his fans on stage as he sang his hit track "Hass Hass". The fan also appeared smiling as she tried to sing the song along with Dosanjh. CALGARY. AURA TOUR 2026," read the caption.</p>.<p>His fans appreciated the gesture and went on to leave comments under the post. "Wish every celebrity could be like him what a true example of being so grounded and humble bless you more and more," one user wrote.</p>.Kareena Kapoor Khan declares herself 'forever a fan girl' of Diljit Dosanjh after singer's 'The Tonight Show' performance.<p>"Just a wonderful man and performer," wrote another. "Man who holds golden heart," said another user.</p>.<p>His tour started April 23 and will conclude on June 20 in San Francisco. </p>