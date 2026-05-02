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Watch | Diljit Dosanjh performs for specially abled fan at his concert, fans appreciate gesture

His fans appreciated the gesture and went on to leave comments under the post.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 13:40 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 13:40 IST
Entertainment NewsDiljit DosanjhConcert

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