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Watch | 'Garib aadmi': Samay Raina shuts down sexist joke, internet asks Pranit More to take notes

The premiere episode of the second season saw some high-profile guests. Alia Bhatt and her Alpha co-star Sharvari joined Samay for the first episode. And, fans were excited to see the madness unfold.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 11:36 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 11:36 IST
Entertainment Newsalia bhattNetflixcomedianTrendingcomedy showComedysexist remarkssexist jokesSharvari WaghFilmyzilla

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