Watch | 'Garib aadmi': Samay Raina shuts down sexist joke, internet asks Pranit More to take notes

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samay-raina"> Samay Raina</a> is earning praise for Season 2 of his show <em>India's Got Latent". </em></p><p>After heated controversies surrounding the show, ultimately leading to the removal from YouTube, Samay is back with Season 2. </p><p>While not much has changed in the fresh season apart from the fact that it is also streaming on Netflix, Samay has stolen all the limelight and for all the right reasons.</p><p>The premiere episode of the second season saw some high-profile guests. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/alia-bhatt">Alia Bhatt </a>and her <em>Alpha</em> co-star Sharvari joined Samay for the first episode. And, fans were excited to see the madness unfold.</p><p>Amidst the comedy and roasting, a small gesture by Samay has stolen the higlights and has earned praise from the audience. </p><p>It began when Samay, during a light-hearted interaction with the audience, asked, "What does a girl like the most in a guy?"</p>.Netflix announces 'India's Got Latent' season two, new Samay Raina comedy special.<p>One of the members in the audience was heard saying "Paisa" (money). While the comment drew laughter from the audience, the comment did not go down well with Alia who immediately asked, "Kisne bola ye?", showing her frustration. </p><p>However, Samay, being his true funny self, quickly turned it into a witty, yet praise worthy reply and turned the joke back on the person who passed the distasteful comment. </p><p>Samay said, "Gareeb aadmi ne kisine".</p>.Netflix announces 'India's Got Latent' season two, new Samay Raina comedy special.<p>The short and witty joke by Samay made the audience praise him for shutting down the troll for his sexist comment in the most subtle but effective way.</p><p>Showering praise on Samaya, a fan wrote on X, "#SamayRaina and #AliaBhatt give it back to an audience member on #IndiasGotLatent Pranit More should take notes!"</p>.Samay Raina announces 'India's Got Latent' Season 2: Will the comedian be able to revive the controversial show?.<p>Sharing the clip of Samay's sharp response, a third said, "Pranit More could never".</p><p>A fourth said on Reddit, "And that’s how you take a stand".</p>.<p><strong>Pranit More controversy</strong></p><p>The internet was left fuming when a 22-year-old Gurugram man, Himanshu Jangra, made distasteful comments about how he believed that a Rs 370 biryani gave him an unrestricted access to a woman's body.</p><p>The remarks were made as part of crowd work on comedian Pranit More's stand-up show where he was heard tagging the controversial remarks as "peak Gurgaon content".</p><p>Netizens also criticised Pranit for laughing, encouraging and giving Himanshu a platform to make such distasteful remarks.</p><p>Following the controversy, Himanshu was fired from his job. Pranit also issued a public apology, asking for a "second chance".</p>