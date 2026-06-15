Watch | Rashmika Mandanna fixes Vijay Deverakonda's moustache, wipes away his sweat; fans call them 'best couple'

<p>Ever since their marriage back in February this year, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been serving couple goals.</p><p>Their chemistry and the adorable bond has always been evident in the small gestures that the couple do for each other.</p><p>Now, Rashmika Mandanna's similar gesture for husband Vijay Deverakonda is going viral which has officially earned them the title of 'best couple'.</p><p>In a video going viral on Instagram, Rashmika is seen fixing Vijay's moustache.</p><p>The video is said to be from Sunday when the couple visited Thummanpet village in Telangana's Achampet Mandal for launching a scholarship initiative aimed at promoting education across the State.</p>.Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna award scholarships to 180 students in Telangana's Thummanpet.<p>In the video, Rashmika can be seen adorably helping Vijay fix his moustache. </p><p>In the same video, she is also seen wiping off sweat from Vijay's face with a tissue.</p><p>The candid interaction between the couple has left their fans in awe who can't help but praise the cute exchange between the duo.</p><p>Impressed by the couple's action, a fan commented on the video, "The best world couple jodi."</p><p>Another wrote, "Best couple In the world."</p><p>A third praised Rashmika's efforts and called her, "Caring wife."</p>.<p>On Sunday, Vijay took to X and announced the names of the 180 students who were offered scholarships.</p><p>He wrote, "We are on our way to Thummanpet. The little village where my Father was born. In February - @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours. To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana. Here is a list of the 180 kids who made their parents proud."</p><p>The initiative is part of the promise that the couple made during their visit to Thummanapet, Vijay's hometown, to do the grihapravesam (house-warming ritual) and Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new home.</p><p>For the unversed, Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony near Udaipur, Rajasthan.</p>