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Watch | Rashmika Mandanna fixes Vijay Deverakonda's moustache, wipes away his sweat; fans call them 'best couple'

Rashmika Mandanna's cute moment helping Vijay Deverakonda fix his moustache quickly went viral.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 04:51 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 04:51 IST
vijay deverakondaRashmika MandannaTrendingEntertainmen NewsFilmyzilla

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