Watch | Salman Khan debuts new short hair look as he poses with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

<p>Salman Khan has left fans shocked with his fresh look.</p><p>At the special event celebrating 25 years of <em>Lagaan, </em>Salman was seen flaunting short hair and an all-black outfit.</p><p>Salman was seen posing with Aamir Khan and his <em>Bodyguard</em> co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan as they seemingly praised Salman for his new attractive look.</p><p>While it's still unclear whether Salman's new ultra-short buzzcut is for a movie or just a part of his transformation, his fresh look has definitely sent fans into a frenzy.</p>.<p>Salman had donned a similar haircut for his 2003's cult romantic drama <em>Tere Naam</em>.</p><p>And fans can't help but notice the similarity as a fan commented, "Tre naam."</p><p>Another wrote, "Bhai tera Naam Wala mood mae han (Bhai is giving Tere Naam vibes)."</p><p>Several others were left impressed by Salman's new look.</p>.Does Kannada cinema reward talent or lineage? The nepotism debate returns.<p>To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film, Ashutosh Gowariker's Aamir Khan-starrer is all set to re-release in theatres. </p><p>The trailer for the re-release was also unveiled recently.</p><p>The 2001 hit film had won eight honours at the 49th National Film Awards, including the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.</p><p>The film also earned a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.</p>.Controversial 'Kala Hiran' teaser released despite Salman Khan’s legal battle.<p><strong>Salman Khan turns emotional at Kumud Rane's funeral</strong></p><p>Salman Khan has been recently turning a lot of heads with his cryptic Instagram posts.</p><p>Salman was also seen breaking down in tears at the funeral of his close friend Kumud Rane on June 9.</p><p>A grief-stricken Salman was joined by his mother Salma Khan, step-mother Helen, brother Sohail Khan and sister Arpita Khan Sharma at the funeral.</p>.<p>On the professional front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his war action drama <em>Maatrubhumi, </em>intially titled <em>Battle of Galwan, </em>that has been stuck in a circle of censorship battles and delays.</p>