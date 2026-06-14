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Watch | Salman Khan debuts new short hair look as he poses with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

At the special event celebrating 25 years of Lagaan, Salman was seen flaunting short hair and an all-black outfit that left his fans pleasantly shocked.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 05:27 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 05:27 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanAamir KhanKareena KapoorBollywood filmTrendingFilmyzilla

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