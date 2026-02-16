<p>Actor and entrepreneur Tamannaah Bhatia was one of the prominent celebrities to grace the grand Mahashivratri festivities at Isha Foundation. Continuing her yearly tradition, the actress took part in the festivities organised by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Social media is buzzing with clips from the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Foundation.</p><p>One of the most viral videos is of Tamannah Bhatia dancing enthusiastically in devotion. In the viral video, she is seen in white traditional attire and deeply engrossed in the sacred celebrations, exuding joy and spiritual energy at the foundation in Coimbatore. Also seen with her were Sara Arjun and Srinidhi Shetty. </p>.<p>Mahashivratri is one of the prominent festivals celebrated with great zeal across India. The day marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and on the day, Lord Shiva devotees observe fasts, offer prayers and participate in night-long poojas to seek the Mahakaal’s blessings.</p><p>As per Hindu tradition, the day is celebrated to honour Lord Shiva, marking the "Great Night of Shiva" when spiritual energies are at their peak, and the planetary positions facilitate spiritual growth. On the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals and demons. The festival celebrates their sacred union and is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.</p><p>On the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia is busy with <em>Vvan</em> opposite Siddharth Malhotra, the sequel to the spiritual blockbuster <em>Odela</em>, the action-packed <em>Ranger</em> starring Ajay Devgn and the horror thriller <em>Ragini 3</em> with Junaid Khan.</p>